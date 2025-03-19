Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - This year has thrown plenty of curveballs at Canadian businesses: rising costs, unpredictable supply chains, and tightening budgets. But for many forward-thinking companies, the solution has been closer to home than they might have expected.

Camfil Canada, manufacturing air filters in this country since 1945, has seen growing demand as businesses discover that locally-made premium air filters aren't just a patriotic choice - they're a smart financial move.





Canadian-Made Air Filters: How Camfil Canada Helps Businesses Weather Economic Uncertainty

Homegrown Solutions with Real Impact

Camfil Canada Air Filtration Manufacturing

"We're seeing a shift in how businesses approach air filtration," says Darrell Cain, Managing Director of Camfil Canada. "They're tired of the false economy of cheap imported filters that need constant replacement. Our customers want solutions that actually save money over time while supporting Canadian jobs."

Those savings come in multiple forms: lower energy consumption, reduced maintenance requirements, and extended equipment life. For facility managers juggling tight budgets, these benefits deliver both immediate and long-term relief.

Camfil Canada has branch and distributor locations in the following locations: Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Laval, Quebec City, and the Maritimes. This enables it to quickly and effectively supply filtration products across the country.

The company's planned expansions in Vancouver, Laval and Toronto demonstrate that investing in Canadian manufacturing isn't just good citizenship - it's good business.

The Hard Numbers Behind "Buy Canadian"

When a business purchases Canadian-made Camfil filters instead of imported alternatives, the economic impact ripples far beyond that single transaction:

190 direct Canadian jobs across seven locations nationwide

Lower operating costs for the purchasing business through reduced energy usage

Extended equipment life resulting in delayed capital expenditures

Reduced carbon footprint from eliminated transoceanic shipping

Strengthened domestic supply chains that proved so crucial during recent global disruptions

Real Savings in Uncertain Times

For businesses feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty, Camfil's approach offers concrete relief. Its Life Cycle Costing tool shows customers exactly how much customers could save by investing in premium filters.

"The math is straightforward," explains Cain. "Our filters might cost more upfront, but they use less energy, last significantly longer, and need fewer replacements. For most facilities, that translates to significant savings annually."

This practical approach resonates with businesses looking beyond flashy quick fixes. Camfil's customers appreciate solutions that deliver on their promises - especially when those solutions are developed and manufactured by fellow Canadians who understand local needs.

Canadian Solutions for Canadian Challenges





Camfil Canada Inc - Toronto Ontario

As Canada navigates economic headwinds - from U.S. policy shifts to interprovincial trade barriers - companies like Camfil demonstrate that local manufacturing remains a vital economic engine.

"Manufacturing filters here means more Canadian jobs secured, and more business saving money through a focus on quality rather than on cutting corners," says Cain.

About Camfil Canada

For more than 60 years, Camfil Canada has been helping people breathe cleaner air with high-performance air filtration solutions manufactured in Canadian facilities. The company's premium filters serve industries from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to commercial buildings and manufacturing, improving indoor air quality while reducing energy costs and environmental impact.

