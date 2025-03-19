Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 18 March 2025 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

DSP awards over 82,214 and 25,109 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options, representing 85.1% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 18 March 2027.

Following this transaction:

- Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,045 shares, 561,912 performance shares and 157,875 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares; and

- Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 4,027 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,220 shares, 97,440 performance shares, 47,483 deferred shares and 21,466 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 1,355.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johan Svanstrom 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction (i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) GBP0 82,214 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 82,214 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 18 March 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue