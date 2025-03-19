Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2025
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 18 March 2025 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.
DSP awards over 82,214 and 25,109 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options, representing 85.1% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 18 March 2027.
Following this transaction:
- Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,045 shares, 561,912 performance shares and 157,875 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares; and
- Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 4,027 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,220 shares, 97,440 performance shares, 47,483 deferred shares and 21,466 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 1,355.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP0
82,214
GBP0
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
82,214
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
18 March 2025
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ruaridh Hook
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Deferred Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP0
25,109
GBP0
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
25,109
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
18 March 2025
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue