Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
WKN: A2DYB1 | ISIN: US60937P1066
19.03.25
18:26 Uhr
172,74 Euro
+0,12
+0,07 %
19.03.2025 18:14 Uhr
Vertosoft Named as New Public Sector Distributor for MongoDB, Enhancing Big Data & Analytics Portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Vertosoft is thrilled to announce that they have been named as MongoDB's newest public sector distributor. With this partnership, MongoDB and their intelligent data platform will be available to Vertosoft's channel partners as well as government agencies through Vertosoft's trusted and secure supply chain. This addition significantly enhances Vertosoft's Big Data & Analytics technology portfolio, showcasing their commitment to providing innovative software solutions that drive operational efficiency and improve decision-making within the public sector.

Vertosoft x MongoDB PR

Vertosoft x MongoDB PR

MongoDB is the world's leading modern document database provider, and the MongoDB for Public Sector program offers flexible, highly-secure data infrastructure that is optimized for the public sector, enabling federal, state, and local governments to accelerate and streamline their digital transformation efforts. MongoDB for Public Sector is specifically designed to help public sector organizations balance the unique set of compliance requirements they face with the need to innovate in order to keep up with technological progress in the private sector.

MongoDB Atlas for Government is the FedRAMP Moderate Authorized environment of MongoDB's cloud-native data platform, Atlas. Atlas for Government facilitates the modernization of legacy applications to the cloud while meeting the unique requirements and missions of the U.S. government in a secure, fully managed environment. With real-time data visibility and robust security features, it ensures easy adoption within the public sector community. Additionally, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced provides similar capabilities in an on-premises operational model, making it the only NoSQL database with a STIG reviewed and approved by DISA.

"Public sector organizations must balance some of the strictest compliance requirements with the need to keep up with the breakneck pace of private sector technological innovation," said Joe Perrino, Vice President of Public Sector at MongoDB. "MongoDB gives them the flexibility and intuitive developer experience they need to move fast, while its exceptional levels of security, durability, availability, and performance enable them to build and deploy cutting-edge applications with confidence. More than 1,000 public sector customers in the U.S. rely on MongoDB to power mission-critical workloads, and now, it's even easier for them to do so."

"We are excited to partner with MongoDB and add the world's most versatile data platform to our Big Data & Analytics portfolio. This collaboration emphasizes our commitment to supporting public sector missions by delivering cutting-edge solutions to the Government," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

.

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
