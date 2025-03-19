Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2025 18:14 Uhr
92 Leser
7Sigma Systems Launches NOC360 Sweep: Public Outage Map

Finanznachrichten News

ISP support teams can now increase efficiency and better optimize resources

CHANHASSEN, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / 7Sigma Systems Inc., the leading provider of solutions for ISPs and carriers, today announced the release of its latest innovation: the NOC360 Sweep: Public Outage Map. This powerful tool offers broadband providers a way to reduce support call volume while keeping subscribers informed during outages.

7Sigma Systems, Inc.

7Sigma Systems, Inc.
We solve carrier's hardest problems

The Public Outage Map allows cable and fiber subscribers to check their connectivity status in real-time via their provider's website or mobile app. By offering direct access to outage information, providers can reduce unnecessary support interactions and enhance subscriber satisfaction.

"We developed the Public Outage Map to address one of the most common challenges in network management - how to keep subscribers informed without overloading support teams," said Andy Rangen, CTO of 7Sigma. "The map's real-time updates and user-friendly interface make it an invaluable asset for modern broadband providers."

"The Public Outage Map is another key part of our NOC360 platform's Sweep functionality," Rangen went on to add. "Like all of our Sweep tools, including the ONT and PON status reports and maps, it's designed to help customer support teams optimize resources and help subscribers more efficiently and effectively."

Key Features:

  • Real-time map views of outages impacting Fiber ONTs and cable modems

  • Accessible via web and mobile apps

  • Fully customizable URL and branding options

  • Drill-down functionality for area-specific insights

  • 24/7/365 uptime and reliability

7Sigma also provides rollout support, including best practices and recommended web copy, to ensure a seamless integration.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact 7Sigma at sales@7Sigma.com

Contact Information

Frank Kaim
CEO
info@7sigma.com
+1 952-856-0069

.

SOURCE: 7Sigma



