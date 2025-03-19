Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Nachhaltig und revolutionär - Diese Innovation könnte der nächste Tesla-Moment für Investoren sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2025 18:26 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

D.Energy: The Future of Finance is Sustainable

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / For too long, financial systems have been built on extraction.

They take without giving back. They drain resources, inflate numbers, and create value that exists only on paper. The world pays the price-through scarcity, pollution, and systems that reward short-term gain over long-term progress.

But nature doesn't work this way.

Nature creates, replenishes, and sustains itself. Energy flows. Cycles continue. Growth isn't forced-it happens organically.

It's time for finance to do the same.

A System That Powers the World-Without Draining It

D.Energy is the first financial system designed to work like nature. Instead of taking from the world, it fuels it.

New Watt Coins don't appear out of nowhere-they are earned through real energy production. The system grows when more clean energy is produced, ensuring that value creation isn't just financial-it's environmental.

This is an economy where profit and sustainability aren't in conflict-they are the same thing.

The Economy That Moves Us Forward

The old system took from the world.

D.Energy gives back.

A financial system that aligns with nature, rewards creation, and fuels a cleaner, more sustainable future-this isn't just an improvement. It's a necessity.

The future of finance runs on energy.

Website: d.energy
X: https://x.com/denergychain
Telegram: https://t.me/denergychainchat
Discord: https://discord.gg/denergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denergychain
Media Contact: Luke Potter
Luke@d.energy

SOURCE: D.Energy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.