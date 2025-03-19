Anzeige
19.03.2025 18:38 Uhr
Ritani Announces March Madness Jewelry Sale

Finanznachrichten News

Shoppers can Score the biggest deals of the season including Jewelry, Wedding Rings, Eternity Bands, and Select Lab Diamonds

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / March is one of the most action-packed months of the year - Women's History Month, St. Patrick's Day, and of course the NCAA hoops tournament - Ritani is pulling out all the stops with unbeatable savings during our MARCH MADNESS SALE.

Ritani Women's Marquise Lab Grown Diamond Band

Ritani Women's Marquise Lab Grown Diamond Band
Ritani Women's Marquise Lab Grown Diamond Band

Scattered Lab Grown Diamond Domed Wedding Ring

SAVE on Wedding Rings, Fine Jewelry, and Lab Diamond Jewelry, and on Loose Lab Diamonds with code.

GIFT WITH PURCHASE Receive a free pair of round one-carat lab-grown diamond stud earrings when you spend $2,500 or more.

WEDDING RINGS
Ritani recently launched many new styles for men and women for a limited time.

Women's Marquise Lab Grown Diamond Band

Men's Two-Tone Diamond Wedding Ring

SELF PURCHASE JEWELS
Celebrate International Women's Month with a fabulous pair of lab-grown diamond huggies, a gemstone bracelet, or a darling mini-heart signet ring - all on sale now.

Diamond Huggie Earrings

Multi-Gemstone Paperclip Chain Bracelet

Gold Signet Mini Heart Ring

ABOUT RITANI
At Ritani, we believe luxury should be within reach. For 25 years, every piece of our handcrafted diamond jewelry is meticulously designed and made to order in New York by skilled artisans. From engagement rings to fine jewelry, our collection blends modern elegance with timeless appeal. We source only the finest diamonds, ensuring exceptional brilliance and quality, while maintaining full transparency in pricing. With innovative tools and personalized service, we empower customers to make informed choices. Ritani redefines fine jewelry with craftsmanship, honesty, and accessibility, offering unparalleled value without compromise. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information: To request more information or to request product samples, contact Taylor Kelly, Senior Director of Communications at Ritani, via email at taylork@ritani.com.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Senior Director of Communications
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

.

SOURCE: Ritani



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
