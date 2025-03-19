This will make vehicles safer, more powerful, longer-lasting, and more affordable in the future.

This seed financing round of €6.1 million is led by Vsquared Ventures and Planet A, with participation from Climate Club.

PULSETRAIN's innovative powertrain technology extends battery life up to 80%, boosting EV range, power, affordability and competitiveness

The funding will be used to drive product development, paving the way for industrialisation and scale

PULSETRAIN has raised €6.1 million seed financing to drive a paradigm shift in electromobility through innovation. The financing, led by Vsquared Ventures and Planet A, with participation from Climate Club, will accelerate product development as the company prepares to industrialise and scale.

PULSETRAIN's technology delivers up to 80% longer lifespan for EV batteries, the equivalent of lasting 18 years instead of 10, while reducing thermal risks. That means manufacturers can build more powerful electric vehicles at lower costs while also making them safer. In a highly competitive market, this is a top priority for manufacturers.

HOLISTIC APPROACH DRIVES EFFICIENCY

Conventional battery systems typically focus on isolated components. PULSETRAIN takes a holistic approach, integrating the functions of the Battery Management System (BMS), the inverter, and the charging electronics into a highly integrated "In-Battery" solution. At its core is a multilevel inverter, which enables more efficient energy utilisation through a combination of hardware and software. With just one standardised electronic system and the use of AI, the entire powertrain is integrated inside the battery housing. PULSETRAIN's approach eliminates several commonly used components, delivering greater resource efficiency.

PULSETRAIN is also working on the implementation of a multilevel platform for AI-based real-time data analysis, opening up entirely new possibilities in fleet management, intelligent charging control, and the bi-directional integration of vehicles into the power grid.

Thomas Plaschko, co-founder of PULSETRAIN says: "Today's powertrain technologies originate from traditional electrical engineering, while battery systems have their roots in chemistry. Additionally, a significant software component is required to control battery-powered vehicles.

"PULSETRAIN unites these three fields of expertise, developing a new, more powerful, software-driven architecture designed for e-mobility. We reduce weight, increase battery lifespan, and simultaneously lower costs. This allows manufacturers to produce lighter, more efficient, and cost-optimised vehicles, while our product's technological openness enables them to tailor it precisely to their needs. This makes us unique in the market."

ACCELERATING THE TRANSITION

PULSETRAIN is initially focusing on the electrification of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles before expanding the system to other sectors such as automotive, aviation, agriculture, and shipping. The increasing demand for more powerful and sustainable electric powertrains presents a rapidly growing market for the company.

Together with partners from both sectors-two-wheelers and commercial vehicles-PULSETRAIN is working on the development and implementation of a test vehicle and production planning.

Patrick Tucci, Principal at Vsquared Ventures, says: "PULSETRAIN delivers the disruptive innovation that will enable the Western automotive industry to remain competitive in the highly contested global market. Only with PULSETRAIN's completely new approach to battery systems can manufacturers produce better and more cost-effective electric vehicles. Given the latest advancements in semiconductor technology and AI, now is the perfect moment to bring and scale this technology in the market."

Nick de la Forge, General Partner at Planet A, says: "PULSETRAIN solves one of the biggest barriers to full-scale EV adoption today: performance. The team's technology dramatically enhances battery efficiency, making EVs better, cheaper, and truly competitive. With resource efficiency and sustainable supply chains at the heart of the EU's agenda for clean industrial growth, PULSETRAIN is positioned to play an instrumental role in accelerating the transition."

BUILDING ON A STRONG FOUNDATION

PULSETRAIN was founded by Leopold König, co-founder of CustomCells, Thomas Plaschko, founder of enfas, and Niclas Lehnert, co-founder of BAVERTIS. Together, the founding team brings decades of expertise in the battery sector and in building successful technology companies, as well as an extensive network in the industry, combining experience, scalability, and vision. With more than 40 highly specialised employees and a strong network in the technology and mobility sectors, PULSETRAIN is well-positioned to accelerate the transformation of electromobility.

Images are available for download at the following link: https://nextcloud.municharge.de/s/z4EKXsoHAXzxBPB

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319411169/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Niclas Lehnert, niclas.lehnert@pulsetrain.com