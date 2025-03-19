Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Leading automotive industry associations today underscored the urgency for the government of British Columbia to pause and review its EV mandate.

"We have new evidence that suggests the government's ZEV sales targets (Zero Emission Vehicles Act) - that were set in at a time very different from the challenges we are currently facing - will not be achieved," said David Adams, President and CEO, Global Automakers of Canada. "Prudence dictates that government pause this program and work collaboratively with industry to review and assess how we can continue to spur EV adoption while avoiding an affordability crisis and knock-on job losses for British Columbians."

A new forecast from DesRosiers Automotive consultants released today finds that the province's target of 90% ZEV sales by 2030 is not achievable. The best-case scenario, which does not include significant trade disruptions brought on by tariffs, would have ZEV sales increase to 57% in 2030, well short of government-mandated targets that are associated with over $20,000 in manufacturer penalties for every unit short. If sales do not increase at the rates required under the government's mandate, sales of traditional vehicles could be impacted as companies seek to avoid significant penalties imposed when the percentage of sales of traditional vehicles exceeds the percentage of electric vehicles under the ZEV mandate.

The result would be higher vehicle prices and fewer vehicle choices for British Columbians, along with job losses at dealerships across the province as new vehicle sales flatline. This comes at a time when B.C. and Canada are facing unprecedented disruptions in trade and significant economic headwinds.

"Premier David Eby himself recently said that he does not want people to have to choose between affordability and climate action, but if the British Columbia EV mandates remain in place in their current form, exactly that will happen," stated Tim Reuss, President & CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. "Any EV regulation must align consumer demand, adequate charging infrastructure and purchase incentives in order to be successful: none of those currently exist at the level required in order to support the numbers contemplated by the EV mandates."

"The provinces EV mandate is putting vehicle ownership out of reach for British Columbians and inflicting damage on the economy at the worst possible time," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association. "The mandate must be paused and recalibrated to reflect real-world demand for EVs. Failing to act now will worsen the affordability crisis and put tens of thousands of jobs in the province at risk."

The associations look forward to working collaboratively with the Government of British Columbia towards helping British Columbians access more EVs and supporting the industry's competitiveness in the province.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8708/245272_86b4b275c451e8af_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8708/245272_86b4b275c451e8af_002full.jpg

-- 30 -

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) - cvma.ca

The Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) - globalautomakers.ca

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) - cada.ca

About the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association representing new car and truck dealers. Our 3,200 members are represented in nearly every community and collectively employ 178,000 people across the country.

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy-duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, General Motors of Canada Company, and Stellantis (FCA Canada Inc.). Collectively its members operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada.

About the Global Automakers of Canada

Global Automakers (GAC) is the national industry association representing the Canadian interests of 16 of the world's most respected automakers. The GAC advocates for sound public policy to support a competitive and sustainable automotive market in Canada. Our members are committed to meeting the mobility needs of Canadians by providing greater consumer choice, offering leading edge safety and environmental technologies and eliminating unnecessary regulatory and trade barriers.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245272

SOURCE: CADA, CVMA, and GAC