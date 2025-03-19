Divine API Introduces Divine Astro Plugin for WordPress, Shopify, and Wix Platforms

Divine API, a company specializing in astrology technology, has launched the Divine Astro plugin, a new tool designed for WordPress, Shopify, and Wix websites. Built on an Astrology API, the plugin provides daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscopes, along with natal chart data, directly to site visitors.

The introduction of Divine Astro follows significant growth in the company's user base over the past year. Tools such as the Horoscope API and Natal Chart API enable site owners-including bloggers and e-commerce operators-to enhance visitor engagement. Dinesh Gahlot, Founder and CEO of Divine API, noted that feedback indicates a 40% traffic increase for many users after integrating Divine Astro, attributing this to its delivery of personalized horoscope content.

Divine Astro serves as a Horoscope WordPress Plugin and extends functionality to Shopify and Wix platforms. The plugin offers horoscopes covering categories like love, career, health, emotions, travel, and luck, alongside customizable Horoscope Widgets compatible with various websites. Installation requires minimal technical expertise, broadening its accessibility to site owners across these platforms.

The plugin leverages an Astrology API to ensure accurate predictions, a feature that distinguishes it in the market. Data from early adopters shows increased visitor retention, with some Shopify sites reporting doubled dwell times and Wix users noting seamless widget integration. Divine API reports that the plugin aligns with rising interest in astrology, evidenced by millions of daily zodiac-related searches.

Divine Astro is available with a 7-day free trial through divineapi.com, where site owners can access the plugin and widgets for WordPress, Shopify, and Wix. The company provides support to assist with implementation across these platforms.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Divine API develops astrology solutions for website integration. The Divine Astro plugin supports WordPress, Shopify, and Wix, while the Horoscope API and Natal Chart API offer additional tools for site owners.

More information is available at divineapi.com.

