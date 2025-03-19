Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.: Oxbridge / SurancePlus Announces Partnership with Plume Expanding Access to Millions of Potential Investors

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:OXBR) ("Oxbridge Re"), through its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets ("RWAs"), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, today announced SurancePlus' partnership with Plume, a leading blockchain optimized for Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi). This collaboration aims to significantly expand the distribution of SurancePlus' 2025-2026 tokenized reinsurance securities - ZetaCat Re and EtaCat Re - which target annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively.

Plume Provides an extensive ecosystem for distributing tokenized assets, making this collaboration a significant step toward increasing investor participation in high-yield, RWA backed securities. Plume provides seamless RWA distribution to over 18 million unique addresses, facilitating more than 280 million transactions, with $4.5 billion in committed assets on its platform. This underscores its influence in the tokenized finance space, presenting a valuable distribution opportunity for SurancePlus' securities.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, "Announcing this partnership at Digital Assets Summit 2025 aligns perfectly with our vision of democratizing access to institutional-grade reinsurance investments. Plume's ecosystem presents a strong opportunity to expand the distribution of our 2025 reinsurance securities and connect with a broader audience of investors seeking high yield opportunities that are uncorrelated to the capital markets. SurancePlus' parent company, Nasdaq-listed Oxbridge, brings critical elements of compliance and transparency, bridging the gap between blockchain/RWAs and the SEC."

Chris Yin, CEO & Co-Founder of Plume, commented: "Plume is committed to bridging traditional finance and blockchain by offering access to yield-bearing real-world assets. Working with SurancePlus aligns perfectly with our mission. Their balanced yield offering, EtaCat Re, and their high-yield offering, ZetaCat Re, represent exactly the type of opportunities our investors are looking for."

Why This Collaboration Matters

Expanded Investor Reach: Plume's extensive ecosystem and DeFi infrastructure provide immediate access to millions of active users, significantly broadening the potential investor base for EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re.

Efficient & Scalable Distribution: Plume's full-stack, vertically integrated technology ensures seamless issuance, trading, and integration of RWAs, enhancing the liquidity and accessibility of SurancePlus' tokenized securities.

Alignment with Institutional & Retail Demand: Plume specializes in connecting investors with yield-generating RWAs, ensuring that SurancePlus' offerings reach the right audience - those seeking stable, transparent, and high-yield investment opportunities.

By integrating with Plume, SurancePlus builds on its position as a leader in tokenized reinsurance securities, reinforcing its commitment to providing investors with access to fully collateralized, high-return digital securities backed by real-world reinsurance contracts.

Disclaimer : This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the ZetaCat Re or EtaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the "Securities"). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) ("Oxbridge") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. ("SurancePlus"), has developed the first "on chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

j madhu@oxbridgere.com

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack L1 RWA chain purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), enabling the integration and adoption of real world assets through its ecosystem. With 180+ protocols building on the network and a $25M RWAfi Ecosystem Fund for early-stage projects, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for blockchain native users.

Learn More:

https://plumenetwork.xyz and https://x.com/plumenetwork

Company Contact:

press@plumenetwork.xyz

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in

our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 26th March 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

