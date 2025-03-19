Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has been able to increase the concentrate grade of the Super Champ material to 530 ounces per ton silver. This is an approximate 12% increase over the previous production run high. The Company has been able to achieve this significant increase through a combination of improved mill efficiencies and higher head grade.

As the vein is further exposed and access to the unoxidized material is achieved, SBMI's assays show the head grade continues to increase. Readers are cautioned SBMI cannot yet determine whether these increases in head grade will continue or for how long.

As previously announced SBMI is driving an adit perpendicular to the Super Champ vein, which upon contact with the vein will allow for development in two directions. This should enable increased tonnage of higher grade material to the mill and should lower production risk.

The Company announced on February 21, 2025 it had made its first sale of concentrate from Super Champ material to a client (the "Buyer"). The Buyer has advised it has successfully completed testing and processing of the concentrate at its own facilities. The Buyer has advised and the Company has no reason to doubt the Buyer was able to recover a high percentage of silver and a significant amount of gold from the concentrate. SBMI is not releasing the data provided to it from the Buyer as SBMI has no knowledge of the QA/QA processes related to the Buyer's processing of the Super Champ material. The Buyer has advised it is very pleased with the results and will provide a final report shortly.

The Company has issued 1,071,429 common shares at $0.14 per share pursuant to a Securities for Services agreement. The hold period for the securities issued pursuant to the agreement expires July 20, 2025.

QA/QC

All samples above were analyzed by SBMI at its facility near Globe, Arizona. They were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the silver in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/qaqcassaylab.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245277

SOURCE: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.