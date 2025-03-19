Northwest Arkansas Council: Call for Startups Seeking Early-Stage Funding

Arkansas-Based VC Immersions Series Connects Founders with Top Investors Across the Country

StartupNWA, an initiative of the Northwest Arkansas Council, is accepting applications for its May 2025 VC Immersions series, a program designed to lower barriers for startups seeking early-stage capital. Taking place May 14, the series will connect entrepreneurs with top-tier venture capitalists, offering access to critical funding, mentorship and the essential relationships needed to secure investor support.

Since launching, VC Immersions has demonstrated significant success in connecting high-potential startups with top-tier investors. The initiative has already facilitated $6.7 million in early-stage financings and engaged more than 35 venture capital firms, bringing national investor attention to the Arkansas startup ecosystem. With growing interest from investors and founders alike, the program is poised to expand its impact even further in the coming months.

"The VC Immersions series proves that great companies can come from anywhere," said Serafina Lalany, executive director of StartupNWA at the Northwest Arkansas Council. "The old VC model isn't built for founders outside traditional hubs, but this program changes that - giving them more exposure to top investors and the critical relationships they need to scale, wherever they choose."

The upcoming May series will provide selected startups with exclusive access to one-on-one meetings with visiting VC firms, creating curated, high-value connections between entrepreneurs and investors. The program continues to build on the momentum of Arkansas' growing startup ecosystem, strengthening the state's position as an emerging hub for venture-backed innovation.

The upcoming VC Immersion series will include:

Investor engagement : Expanding the investor pipeline by bringing top-tier venture capital firms with relevant sector expertise to Arkansas.

Curated startup-investor matchmaking : Providing targeted, high-quality connections between Arkansas entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

Strategic ecosystem partnerships : Leveraging relationships with accelerators, incubators and entrepreneurial support organizations to enhance the state's startup ecosystem.

Investor education and roadshow events: Hosting targeted engagements in both coastal venture hubs and emerging secondary markets to showcase the potential of Arkansas startups.

The 22 confirmed venture capital firms* span 12 states, such as California, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin. Together, the firms represent more than $1.63 billion in assets under management. Participating VC firms include:

46 Venture Capital (Tulsa)

Alpha Edison (Los Angeles)

Braintrust Fund (Palo Alto)

Cake Ventures (San Francisco)

Cortado Ventures (Oklahoma City)

The Council (San Francisco)

Forum VC (New York City)

Headwater Ventures (Minneapolis)

HealthX Ventures (Madison, Wisc.)

Iron Prairie Ventures (Kansas City, Kan.)

Looking Glass VC (New York City)

Next Frontier Capital (Bozeman, Mont.)

Plains Ventures (Oklahoma City)

Precursor VC (San Francisco)

Redbud VC (Columbia, Mo.)

Render Capital (Louisville, Ky.)

RevTech Ventures (Dallas)

Rogue Women's Fund (Portland, Ore.)

Schematic Ventures (San Francisco)

Sugar Capital (San Francisco)

Tech Square Ventures (Atlanta)

VSC Ventures (San Francisco)

*More VC firms may be added prior to the event.

All startups that apply will be included in StartupNWA's deal database, which is regularly syndicated to a network of more than 150 institutional investors across the country, further increasing exposure to funding opportunities. In addition, applicants will be invited to attend networking events where they can connect with investors and fellow entrepreneurs.

Key dates for the program include the application deadline of April 7, with selection announcements expected by May 1.

Further details, including the full schedule and investor lineup, will be announced closer to the event date.

How to apply:

Applications are open to all startups, and entrepreneurs do not need to be based in Arkansas to participate.

Startups click here to apply .

