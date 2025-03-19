Anzeige
Unusual Machines, Inc.: UMAC Q4 Unusual Machines to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announces that it will host a webcast on Thursday, March 27th at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Company's operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

Event: Unusual Machines Fourth Quarter & Full Year Ended 12/31/24 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: Registration Link

A webcast replay will be available for three months on Unusual Machine's Investor Relations website for those who cannot join the live event.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

Contact:

CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com
917-633-8980

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
