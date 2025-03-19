BioStar Renewables: Join Us at the TEPA Conference in Philadelphia on March 20th!

Bringing together the nation's top thought-leaders, policymakers and professionals in retail energy.

The energy landscape is shifting, and 24/7 Carbon-Free Electricity (CFE) is leading the way! Don't miss the panel "24/7 CFE | Leveraging Nuclear and Renewables for True Sustainability", moderated by David Smart, where industry experts will explore how companies are implementing real-time, hourly-matched clean energy solutions.

Learn how nuclear, renewables, and innovative procurement strategies are shaping the future of sustainable power.

Date: March 20, 2024

Location: TEPA Conference, Philadelphia

If you're in the energy space, this is a conversation you won't want to miss!

