West Palm Beach Marriott: Unveiling an Unprecedented Hotel Experience

The West Palm Beach Marriott is delighted to announce the completion of a multi- million dollar guest room renovation. Drawing inspiration from South Florida's stunning sunsets, rich warm hues and dynamic textures blend seamlessly to offer guests a luxurious retreat with stunning views of the bustling cityscape and serene lake.

As West Palm Beach cements its status as a premier destination for 2025, the West Palm Beach Marriott stands at the heart of the action. Guests can easily explore the best the city has to offer-from indulging in upscale shopping at CityPlace and taking in world-class performances at The Kravis Center to discovering culinary delights along Clematis Street.

General Manager Marcus Borman shared, "We are proud to unveil a guest room transformation that shatters expectations and redefines class in West Palm Beach. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a truly memorable experience. This renovation isn't just an update; it's a statement of our commitment to excellence - and this is only the beginning."

As a legacy Marriott property, service is at the forefront of the culture. Whether it's anticipating needs or following through on their promises, guests can rely on the exceptional and heartfelt service the hosts provide with every interaction.

Discover the new standard of class and comfort-where timeless elegance meets modern sophistication at the West Palm Beach Marriott.

The West Palm Beach Marriott is the premier destination for guests traveling to the Palm Beaches. Located in a vibrant downtown, just steps from Palm Beach Convention Center and The Kravis Center, minutes from shopping at CityPlace, Brightline West Palm Beach Station, and the airport. The recent completion of its guest room renovation positions the hotel competitively in the market. The property features a sparkling outdoor pool, a lighted courtyard with firepits, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a signature restaurant, Bistro Ten Zero One, offering American cuisine. Moreover, the hotel is an ideal venue for business or social events, with over 20,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor space. For additional information about the hotel and reservations, visit www.westpalmbeachmarriott.com or call 1.888.236.2427. For media inquiries, please email Michelle Gamboa, Marketing Manager, at michelle.gamboa@marriott.com.

