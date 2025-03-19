DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CABLIVI Market Reports Positive Growth - Strong Momentum Expected to Continue | DelveInsight

Developed by Sanofi, CABLIVI is the first FDA-approved nanobody therapy for this condition. Increasing awareness, improved diagnostic rates, and rising demand for targeted therapies in hematology drive the market growth. With its niche indication and high treatment costs, CABLIVI holds a strong position in the rare disease therapeutics segment.

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "CABLIVI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report" highlights the details around CABLIVI, a von Willebrand factor (vWF)-directed antibody fragment. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of CABLIVI. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Ablynx NV's CABLIVI (caplacizumab-yhdp) Overview

CABLIVI is an antibody fragment that targets von Willebrand factor (vWF) and is used to treat adult patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP) in combination with plasma exchange and immunosuppressive therapy. It works by binding to the A1-domain of vWF, preventing its interaction with platelets, which helps reduce vWF-mediated platelet adhesion and consumption. CABLIVI is approved in both the US and EU for treating aTTP. In 2024, CABLIVI sales reached €249 million, reflecting a 9.7% increase, driven by a rise in the number of patients identified for suitable treatment in the US, as well as new launches in Europe and other regions.

The recommended CABLIVI dosing schedule is as follows:

Day 1: Administer an 11 mg intravenous bolus injection at least 15 minutes before plasma exchange, followed by an 11 mg subcutaneous injection after the exchange on the same day.

During Plasma Exchange Therapy: Administer 11 mg subcutaneously once daily after each plasma exchange session.

After Plasma Exchange Therapy: Continue with 11 mg subcutaneous injections once daily for 30 days after the final plasma exchange. If signs of persistent underlying disease, such as low ADAMTS13 activity, are still present, treatment can be extended for up to 28 additional days.

CABLIVI treatment should be discontinued if the patient experiences more than two recurrences of aTTP while on the medication.

Drug Name CABLIVI (caplacizumab-yhdp) Molecule type Monoclonal antibody Developer Ablynx NV (a Sanofi company) Approved Indication Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Mechanism of Action Platelet aggregation inhibitors; Von Willebrand factor inhibitors Route of Administration Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Learn more about CABLIVI projected market size for thrombocytopenia @ CABLIVI Market Potential

Thrombocytopenia is a medical condition where the platelet count in the blood drops below the normal level (<150,000/µL). Common causes include heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, thrombocytopenia linked to chronic liver disease, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). Among the 7MM, the United States reported the highest number of thrombocytopenia cases, accounting for about 40% of the total cases in 2023, according to DelveInsight.

Treatment for thrombocytopenia varies based on its cause and severity, with the primary goal of preventing bleeding-related complications and improving patient outcomes. Approved therapies for thrombocytopenia in the US include MULPLETA, DOPTELET, TAVALISSE, PROMACTA, NPLATE, CABLIVI, GAMMAPLEX, OCTAGAM, RHOPHYLAC, and PRIVIGEN. Additionally, danaparoid, argatroban, and lepirudin are approved for treating thrombosis in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

For severe thrombocytopenia related to chronic liver disease, treatment options include platelet transfusion, splenic artery embolization, splenectomy, and transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic stent shunt (TIPSS) placement.

The US holds approximately 60% of the thrombocytopenia market share, surpassing the combined market size of the EU4, the UK, and Japan. Market growth is expected to be driven by an increasing patient population, the introduction of new therapies, and deeper market penetration within the 7MM.

Discover more about the thrombocytopenia market in detail @ Thrombocytopenia Market Report

Emerging Competitors of CABLIVI

The potential therapies that can mark a significant change in the thrombocytopenia treatment landscape and give tough competition to CABLIVI include Rilzabrutinib (Sanofi), Ianalumab (Novartis), Mezagitamab (Takeda), PF-06835375 (Pfizer), Povetacicept (Vertex), Cevidoplenib (Genosco/Oscotec), and Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) (Argenx), among others.

In December 2024, Sanofi shared encouraging Phase III results at ASH for rilzabrutinib, its investigational oral BTK inhibitor, in patients with ITP. In June2024, Takeda reported late-breaking Phase IIb data on Mezagitamab, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the treatment of Primary ITP.

In Novartis' Q2 2024 update, the company forecasted key trial results: VAYHIT1 (NCT05653349) for first-line therapy, expected in 2026, and VAYHIT2 (NCT05653219) for second-line therapy, anticipated in 2025. Novartis also aims to file for ianalumabin approval in both first- and second-line ITP treatment by 2027 or later.

To know more about the number of competing drugs in development, visit @ CABLIVI Market Positioning Compared to Other Drugs

Key Milestones of CABLIVI

In June 2022, at the 27th Annual European HematologyAssociation (EHA) Congress, Sanofi presented long-term safety and efficacy results from the post-HERCULES trial (NCT02878603), a three-year prospective follow-up study of patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP) who completed the Phase 3 HERCULES trial.

at the 27th Annual European HematologyAssociation (EHA) Congress, Sanofi presented long-term safety and efficacy results from the post-HERCULES trial (NCT02878603), a three-year prospective follow-up study of patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP) who completed the Phase 3 HERCULES trial. In February 2019, the FDA approved CABLIVI (caplacizumab-yhdp) injection as the first therapy specifically indicated for treating adult patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare and life-threatening blood clotting disorder. It is to be used in combination with plasma exchange and immunosuppressive therapy.

the FDA approved CABLIVI (caplacizumab-yhdp) injection as the first therapy specifically indicated for treating adult patients with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare and life-threatening blood clotting disorder. It is to be used in combination with plasma exchange and immunosuppressive therapy. In September 2018, the European Commission approved CABLIVI (caplacizumab) for marketing, authorizing its use in treating adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare blood-clotting disorder. CABLIVI is the first therapy specifically designed for aTTP treatment.

the European Commission approved CABLIVI (caplacizumab) for marketing, authorizing its use in treating adults experiencing an episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), a rare blood-clotting disorder. CABLIVI is the first therapy specifically designed for aTTP treatment. In July 2017, Ablynx announced a research collaboration and global exclusive licensing agreement with Sanofi, aiming to develop and commercialize Nanobody-based therapies for treating various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Discover how CABLIVI is shaping the thrombocytopenia treatment landscape @ CABLIVI FDA Approval

CABLIVI Market Dynamics

The primary driver of CABLIVI's market growth is the increasing recognition and diagnosis of aTTP, coupled with improved access to specialized treatments. Growing awareness among healthcare providers and advancements in diagnostic capabilities have facilitated early and accurate diagnosis, thereby boosting the demand for targeted therapies like CABLIVI. The drug's ability to prevent microthrombi formation, shorten the duration of plasma exchange, and reduce the risk of relapses has positioned it as a preferred option in the treatment landscape for aTTP. Moreover, Sanofi's robust commercial infrastructure and strategic marketing efforts have further contributed to market penetration and adoption.

Despite its therapeutic benefits, CABLIVI faces challenges related to its high cost and reimbursement complexities. The specialized nature of aTTP treatment, combined with the requirement for hospital-based administration and close monitoring, adds to the overall cost burden on healthcare systems and patients. Additionally, competition from alternative therapies, including plasma exchange and immunosuppressive treatments, may limit its market expansion. Regulatory hurdles and the need for long-term safety data could also impact the drug's market trajectory.

The CABLIVI market is expected to grow steadily, driven by ongoing clinical research and potential label expansions into related thrombotic disorders. Increased investments in rare disease treatments and orphan drug incentives are likely to support market growth. Moreover, the rise in strategic collaborations and partnerships to improve patient access and streamline reimbursement processes could enhance market uptake. However, balancing pricing pressures with broader patient access will remain a key factor in sustaining long-term market performance.

Dive deeper to get more insight into CABLIVI's strengths & weaknesses relative to competitors @ CABLIVI Market Drug Report

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 CABLIVI: Ablynx NV (a Sanofi company) 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of CABLIVI 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of CABLIVI

Related Reports

Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline

Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura companies, including Sanofi, TargED Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, Genentech, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Thrombocytopenia Market

Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key thrombocytopenia companies including Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biotest, GC Pharma, Genosco (Subsidiary of Oscotec), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo, among others.

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline

Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key thrombocytopenia companies, including Takeda, Argenx, Keros Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Veralox Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, HUTCHMED, Principia Biopharma, Genosco, UCB, among others.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key immune thrombocytopenia companies including Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals), Amgen, Argenx, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cablivi-market-reports-positive-growth--strong-momentum-expected-to-continue--delveinsight-302405389.html