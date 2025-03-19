Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas has been recognized as the largest residential installer of Trane HVAC systems in Las Vegas for 2024. The recognition is based on the company's installation of more than 1,500 Trane units over the past year, highlighting its continued growth and presence in the local HVAC industry.



The achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, which has steadily increased its installation capacity since its founding in 2014. Over the past decade, Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas has developed a reputation for reliability and efficiency, gaining the trust of homeowners across Las Vegas. The company's consistent performance and commitment to high standards have been key factors in earning this recognition as the largest Trane installer in the area.

Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas Recognized as the City's Largest Trane HVAC Installer for 2024

Trane, a globally recognized manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, is known for its rigorous standards and reliable products. The recognition of Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas as the largest HVAC installer in the city underscores the company's ability to meet Trane's exacting requirements while maintaining high-quality service for its customers. Installing more than 1,500 Trane units in a single year is not only a testament to the company's operational efficiency but also reflects the growing demand for dependable climate control solutions in Las Vegas homes.



Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas attributes this success to streamlined processes and skilled technicians. Each installation is carried out by trained professionals who follow industry best practices to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the HVAC systems. This commitment has helped the AC installation company maintain a low rate of mechanical failures despite the high number of systems installed.

As part of its installer-manufacturer partnership with Trane, the Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas technicians will continue receiving training on installing Trane systems. This ongoing training supports the company's commitment to high-quality installations, backed by a labor warranty of up to 10 years. Homeowners also benefit from the use of Trane-recommended components and round-the-clock technical support for any maintenance or troubleshooting needs.



As Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas continues to grow, its partnership with Trane strengthens the company's mission to provide Las Vegas homeowners with advanced HVAC solutions.

About Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas:

Bob's Repair AC, Heating and Solar Experts Las Vegas specializes in HVAC installations, repairs, and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. Since 2014, the company has focused on providing high-quality workmanship with transparent pricing. The team undergoes regular training to stay updated on the latest HVAC technologies and partners with leading manufacturers like Trane.

