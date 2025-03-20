Societal stability, high levels of equality and, among other things, political and civil freedom are frequently highlighted as the key factors contributing to Finland's status as the world's happiest country in recent years, as reflected in the World Happiness Report. These are the building blocks of the trust and mutual respect that permeate Finnish society, enabling innovative international cooperation and providing an excellent launchpad for business.

In Finnish society, there are many factors that underscore succeeding together: an education system that emphasizes teamwork and collective problem-solving, flat hierarchies in organizations and a society that encourages participation, a culture that values consensus and cooperation over individual competition, and social safety nets that provide security, allowing for risk-taking. This creates an environment where it is safe to engage in innovation and seize the opportunities life offers.

Collaboration is the power to change the world

The strong collaboration between the public and private sectors forms the backbone of Finland's innovation economy. Industries, research institutes, universities, and the government together have a unique ability to deliver disruptive technologies and innovative design. Finland consistently ranks among the world's leading countries in education, innovation, digitalization, sustainability, and good governance, making it one of the world's hotspots for R&D. To give it a further boost, Finland aims to increase research and development expenditure to 4% of GDP by 2030.

Finland boasts a thriving startup scene with an estimated number of 3 800 startups. The Finnish startup ecosystem has always been about pooling resources, lending a hand, and helping one another. When one business is successful, it benefits the whole network a rising tide lifts all boats. Finland's startup ecosystem has given birth to more than 10 unicorns, many of which stem from academia.

An example of open-minded cooperation in building R&D is the Leading Companies Program. Here, Business Finland challenges global companies to undertake ambitious research efforts while encouraging companies of different sizes and other players to work together, sharing knowledge and resources, aiming to achieve breakthroughs that solve major global challenges and do business. So far, the scheme has supported 400 companies in Finland and 400 research projects by universities and other research institutes. The Leading Companies Program is open to international companies that have a subsidiary in Finland.

Finland invites you to innovate in the state of happiness

Collaboration with Finns is defined by sisu a uniquely Finnish concept of integrity-driven determination and courage under pressure. It means acting with deep resolve while upholding a strong commitment to mutual respect among collaborators. Promises are kept, and things are done well even when no one is watching.

Johanna Jäkälä, Executive Director, Finland Promotion Services from Business Finland says:

"Collaboration, along with sisu, is really in the DNA of Finland. No one creates change alone, and that is why we are committed to bringing people and businesses together to team up, make unexpected connections, solve problems together, and create an impact."

For the 8th year in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world by the annual United Nations World Happiness Report*, holding the top title since 2018.

