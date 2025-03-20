Thyssenkrupp's stock has shown remarkable performance, recently breaking the 10-Euro threshold for the first time since January 2022 and reaching a 52-week high of 10.95 EUR. This surge comes as the European steel sector receives significant backing from a new EU Commission action plan, which Thyssenkrupp, Europe's second-largest steel producer, praised as a "groundbreaking step to secure competitiveness and decarbonization." The plan includes concrete measures to protect European steel markets from cheap imports, particularly as new US tariffs threaten to redirect approximately 23 million tons of steel to Europe. In response, the EU Commission plans to reduce import quotas by about 15 percent for various steel grades beginning in April, preventing Europe from becoming a dumping ground for excess steel.

Financial Outlook Strengthens Despite Challenges

The company's financial prospects are improving despite recent challenges. In its latest quarter, Thyssenkrupp reported a loss of 0.08 EUR per share-still an improvement over the previous year's 0.50 EUR loss. The EU action plan provides additional support by encouraging member states to utilize all available state aid options to reduce costs for energy-intensive industries, including potentially reducing energy taxes to zero. This would be crucial for Thyssenkrupp, as high energy costs have been a significant barrier to decarbonization projects. Analysts are now projecting earnings of 0.668 EUR per share for 2025, with investors anticipating dividends of approximately 0.158 EUR.

