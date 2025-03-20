SWK Holdings Corp.: SWK Holdings Announces Monetization of Royalty Portfolio

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science-focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced the monetization of its royalty portfolio through two transactions.

On March 17, 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. exercised its buyout option related to the Iluvien royalty, which resulted in a payment of approximately $17.3 million to SWK. In a separate transaction, SWK has entered into a definitive agreement with Soleus Capital ("Soleus") for the sale of substantially all of its remaining performing royalty portfolio for approximately $34.0 million in cash. The Soleus transaction is expected to close in approximately two weeks, subject to the satisfactory of customary conditions to closing. The combined monetization of the royalty portfolio, totaling approximately $51.3 million, represents a gain of approximately $1.0 million over the portfolio's book value of $50.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

"The monetization of our royalty portfolio at a premium to book value demonstrates our commitment to realizing the underlying value of our assets," said Jody Staggs, Chief Executive Officer of SWK Holdings Corporation. "In conjunction with the closing of the Soleus transaction, SWK anticipates declaring a dividend to its shareholders. The amount and the record date of the dividend are expected to be declared in connection with the transaction closing."

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, a clinical development and manufacturing organization providing development services to pharmaceutical partners. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

