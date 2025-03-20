Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Secures Australian Hydrogen Headstart Funding, Strengthening Commitment to Green Ammonia

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners - a global leader in renewable energy investments - has been successful in the Australian Government's first hydrogen funding round for its Murchison Green Hydrogen project

MELBOURNE, Australia and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its CI Energy Transition Fund I (ETF I), today announced it has secured AUD 814 million through the Australian Government's Hydrogen Headstart program for its Murchison Green Hydrogen project in Western Australia.

As one of the world's largest and most advanced commercial-scale green hydrogen and ammonia initiatives, the Murchison Green Hydrogen project is set to produce approximately 1.8 million tonnes of green ammonia annually, primarily for export to Asian markets. Located 20km north of Kalbarri in the Mid West region and powered by 6GW of onshore wind and solar generation, the project represents a significant milestone in advancing Australia's green hydrogen economy.

"CIP is honoured to receive this funding, which reinforces our shared vision with the Australian Government to establish a leading green hydrogen industry in Australia," said Karsten Uhd Plauborg, Partner at CIP. "We see significant potential in green hydrogen and projects such as Murchison Green Hydrogen are key for countries and industries to take the next step within decarbonisation and achieving energy independence. We look forward to continuing to work with government, the Nanda People and community to progress the project and deliver value for the region."

Shohan Seneviratne, CEO of Murchison Green Hydrogen, said, "We are committed to contributing to Australia's green hydrogen ambitions by creating local jobs, supporting skills development and sharing project benefits with local communities, including First Nations. We appreciate the support from the Australian Government, Minister Bowen, and ARENA and commend their leadership, vision and collaboration to make this project and the Australian hydrogen industry a reality."

CIP has a strong track record of investing in Australia's renewable energy sector, including its role as the major investor in Star of the South, Australia's most advanced offshore wind project. With an Australian development pipeline exceeding 30GW, CIP remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing renewable solutions globally while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

For more information on the Murchison Green Hydrogen project, visit murchisonrenewables.com.au .

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2500 employees across platforms and projects globally. For more information, visit www.cip.com .

