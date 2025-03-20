

BREATHTAKING SCENARIES AT RAJA AMPAT, SORONG









JAKARTA, Mar 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the international aviation industry players recovers, rebuilds, reassess and expands its route and service offerings, the newly transformed TransNusa has positioned itself to become the gateway to all things Indonesia.The airline, which has positioned itself strategically in its home country, can now connect international passengers to various precious and untouched vacation destinations in Indonesia from its bases in Bali and Jakarta.PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri (TransNusa), Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said, "TransNusa prides itself in enhancing passengers' lifestyles by offering comfortable services and easier access to destinations that are world renowned for its unique and stunning landscape and natural offerings," he said, adding that Indonesia has more than 17,000 islands that boosts its own stunning and vibrant panoramas.On details of the Perth-Bali route scheduled flights, Datuk Bernard explained, "Initially, TransNusa will operate three scheduled flights a week, which will be on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. From April 12, we will increase the frequency to four times a week by adding another flight on Tuesday and eventually increase the frequency to a daily flight from June 1 onwards."TransNusa's scheduled flight, 8B 080 (DPS-PER), will depart Bali at 09.10am from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and arrive the Perth Airport at 12.50pm. The flight, 8B 081 (PER-DPS), will depart Perth Airport at 13.35pm and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on 17.20pm. TransNusa will be utilising its Airbus A320 that has a seat capacity of 174 for this international route that has a 3 hours and 40 minutes flight duration.TransNusa started selling the flight tickets that are priced from as low as AUD 169, IDR 1.799.000, CNY 782, USD 163, and MYR 514 on January 15. The TransNusa flight tickets can be purchased at transnusa.co.id or any secure online travel agent."With this Bali-Perth route launch, we want to be your local guide to all things Indonesia. We would like to become a gateway for our international passengers' travel plans in Indonesia," said, Datuk Francis, adding that TransNusa landed its maiden flight in Perth Airport at 12.50pm today.Datuk Francis explained further, "The Bali - Perth international route may be a golden route as the highest number of tourists, almost every year, in Bali are from Perth. However, for TransNusa, our responsibilities towards our passengers are not only to provide a comfortable flight between Perth and Bali but also to enhance lifestyles by connecting our West Australian passengers to other hidden gems in Indonesia.""We have introduced this new international route in order to provide our passengers with additional travel choices and access to various other untouched paradise and secret getaway vacation destinations in Indonesia such as world-renowned diving haven, Manado.""Apart from Bali and Manado, TransNusa also offers connecting flights to Raja Ampat in Sorong, which is home to the world's richest coral reef and rare marine species, and to Indonesia's Island of Spices, Ambon, among other local and international destinations," said Datuk Bernard, adding that TransNusa can also connect passengers to Guangzhou, China from Bali.For its international flights, TransNusa not only provide premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO."Our passengers will enjoy check-in baggage of between 15kgs to 30 kgs, depending on the product purchased," Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger's hand carry."For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide more complete services such as free baggage 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding. In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the ability to be able to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed."TransNusa, which aims to ensure its passengers travel with ease and comfort, has also configured their A320s with a 174-seat configuration, which allows for passengers to enjoy about 30 inches of legroom, comparable to the experience passengers would get in a full-service airline."We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers." Stressed Datuk Bernard.TransNusa, A Short HistoryTransNusa, which had to close it business operation in September 2020 due to impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic on the aviation industry, started operations again after injection of new shareholders and a new management team led by aviation expert, Datuk Bernard, in October 2022.Within 6 months, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated its first-year anniversary for this route on April 14, 2024."When we re-launched TransNusa in October 2022, we started from the bottom again. We had no aircraft or roadmap to follow. Everything was new because the pandemic had broken the aviation business operations boundaries. We re-created and customised our business operations and strategy model of being the first Premium Service Carrier based on the post-pandemic scenario," Datuk Bernard explained.TransNusa launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in April, 2023, after which the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. TransNusa's aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia.Since the takeover of new shareholders and the injection of a new management team, TransNusa has been contributing and changing the aviation landscape in Indonesia. It has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided Indonesians with more pricing and route options to China.ENDSPrimary Media ContactTrina Thomas RajMobile and Watsapp: +6012 4992672E-mail: trina@myqaseh.orgAbout TransNusaEstablished in 2005, TransNusa started its operation by providing chartered flights. It began its commercial flights in 2011. After ceasing operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TransNusa relaunched itself in 2021 as a low-cost airline in its domestic market. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Airline in the region. The new business model will apply only to its international routes. TransNusa introduced its first international route in April this year. The airline introduced its Jakarta - Kuala Lumpur round trip route and had its maiden flight on April 14. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa's General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719Source: TransNusa