Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate" or the "Company"), today announces that the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 2 p.m. CET 9 a.m. EDT, following the release of its financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2024.

Participants during the call will be:

Jonathan Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer

Sonia Quaratino, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer

Yannis Morel, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Frédéric Lombard, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Details for the Virtual Event

The live webcast will be available at the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/485278198

Participants may also join via telephone using the following registration link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I39065986

This information can also be found on the Investors section of the Innate Pharma website, www.innate-pharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 90 days following the event.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic approaches: multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform, Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

Innate's portfolio includes several ANKET drug candidates to address multiple tumor types as well as IPH4502, a differentiated ADC in development in solid tumors. In addition, anti-KIR3DL2 mAb lacutamab is developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, and anti-NKG2A mAb monalizumab is developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

