Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Prudential plc ("Prudential") to act as successor depositary bank for its sponsored Level 2 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.

Prudential's ADRs are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PUK". Each ADR represents two ordinary shares of the company. Prudential's underlying ordinary shares are listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRU LN". Its underlying ordinary shares are also listed and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the symbol "2378".

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Head of Issuer Services at Citi said: "With Citi's global presence and investor relations expertise, our platform will help facilitate the continued success of Prudential's sponsored Level 2 ADR program. Through our Issuer Services business, we provide issuers with the highest quality ADR services while facilitating global access to opportunities for investors."

Citi Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi's depositary receipt services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com X: @Citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319299465/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contact:

Harsha Jethnani

harsha.jethnani@citi.com

+65 93830872

Prudential Investor Contact:

Patrick Bowes

+44 (0)20 3977 9720