The novel heat pump system relies on a thermal sensor based on an adsorbent-coated sensor layout developed by Vaillant in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques (Fraunhofer IPM). This technology is reportedly effective in preventing propane from forming an ignitable mixture with air outside the device. German heating specialist Vaillant and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have presented a new heat pump concept at the ISH Frankfurt trade fair this week. "The new device is the result of many years of close collaboration between ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...