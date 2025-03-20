MyNikahNow, an innovative app for conducting online Nikah ceremonies, is now fully available in Arabic. Since its launch in November 2023, the platform has already facilitated thousands of Nikah ceremonies in 68 countries, including the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. In April 2024, MyNikahNow expanded its reach to 173 countries, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of online Nikah services.

MyNikahNow is the first digital solution for conducting Nikah quickly and easily, in accordance with Islamic law, with the presence of a Ma'dhun and two witnesses. A flexible, reliable, and globally available service-wherever you are, make Nikah simple and secure.

A Solution for Modern Challenges

Many Muslim couples face challenges when trying to formalize their marriage-whether due to geographical distance, family obstacles, or administrative complications. One example is Ahmed, a young Egyptian working in Dubai, and his fiancée Amina from Casablanca. Due to work commitments and a lack of flexible options for a religious marriage in their surroundings, their Nikah kept getting delayed. Thanks to MyNikahNow, they were able to legally formalize their marriage under Islamic law within 48 hours-with an Arabic-speaking Ma'dhun, two witnesses, and an instantly available digital Nikah certificate.

Fast, Flexible, and Sharia-Compliant

The app enables Muslim couples to formalize their marriage quickly and efficiently in accordance with Islamic principles (Aqd Nikah Shar'i)-in less than 48 hours with the express option. Nikah ceremonies are conducted by qualified Ma'dhuns in Arabic, English, French, German, and Albanian, offering a high level of linguistic flexibility.

Under the slogan "Making Nikah Simple Again," MyNikahNow offers a transparent pricing structure, starting at £99 for a standard Nikah and £119 for an express Nikah. By fully digitizing administrative processes, couples can book their Nikah ceremony easily, discreetly, and efficiently online while enjoying numerous advantages over traditional methods.

Our Mission

The mission of MyNikahNow is to make Nikah accessible, simple, and affordable for everyone. The goal is to simplify traditional Nikah procedures, promote marital happiness, and discourage Zina. In addition to Nikah services, the app also offers features for Talaq, Khulu, and Ruju'. A support chat is available for all users with questions or concerns.

With MyNikahNow, Muslim couples worldwide can enjoy a stress-free, flexible, and fully digital Nikah experience-regardless of their location.

