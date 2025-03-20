Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
20.03.25
09:45 Uhr
6,042 Euro
+0,034
+0,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2025 08:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Resignation of board member of Norsk Hydro ASA

Peter Kukielski has announced his intention to resign from the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025.

The Nomination Committee will present its recommendation in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
