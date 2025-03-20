Fidelity European Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 5.50 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 May 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 13 May 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members at close of business on 28 March 2025. The ex-dividend date is 27 March 2025.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347