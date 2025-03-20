EQT Consortium Completes Acquisition of Nord Anglia Education

Expanded shareholder group, led by global investors including Neuberger Berman Private Markets, CPP Investments, CF Alba and Dubai Holding, brings deep expertise and long-term capital to support Nord Anglia's continued expansion and innovation in premium education

USD 14.5 billion transaction reflects Nord Anglia's leadership in delivering world-class education and its position as a premier global institution

The depth and diversity of global financial asset managers and institutions in Nord Anglia's expanded shareholder base enhance its long-term resilience, introduce fresh strategic capital and create new pathways for innovation and growth

LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT, as part of a global consortium of premier institutional investors including Neuberger Berman Private Markets, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. ("CF Alba") and Dubai Holding Investments ("Dubai Holding") (collectively the "Consortium"), today announced the successful completion of the Consortium's acquisition of Nord Anglia Education ("Nord Anglia" or the "Company"), valuing the business at USD 14.5 billion.



This transaction marks a significant milestone in Nord Anglia's evolution as a global leader in private international education. Operating over 80 schools in 33 countries, Nord Anglia educates more than 90,000 students from ages 2 to 18. Its students consistently achieve excellent academic results, with Year 12 graduates frequently accepted into the world's top 100 universities. Central to Nord Anglia's educational philosophy is its personalized learning approach, where classroom teaching is tailored to each student's unique learning style.



Alongside EQT, Neuberger Berman Private Markets, CPP Investments, CF Alba and Dubai Holding, the completion of Nord Anglia's acquisition also introduces a distinguished group of global financial asset managers or institutions which significantly broadens and strengthens the Company's ownership structure. This group includes sovereign wealth funds, insurers, and family offices across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, which not only enhances Nord Anglia's long-term stability as a private company but also brings new strategic perspectives, resources, and capital to drive its continued growth. The strong momentum and commitment from these investors reflect the exceptional quality of the organization and confidence in its long-term trajectory.



EQT has been a dedicated partner to Nord Anglia since 2008 and further strengthened its commitment in 2017, when CPP Investments joined as an investor. Over this period, EQT has played a central role in strategic M&A, helping Nord Anglia successfully execute more than 21 acquisitions since 2017 that have significantly expanded its footprint and earnings. Additionally, EQT has worked closely with Nord Anglia to invest in digital initiatives, enhancing both the student learning experience and operational efficiencies. Under EQT's ownership, Nord Anglia has also established an innovative collaboration model with world-renowned institutions, further elevating its reputation for academic excellence. Its partners include UNICEF, Juilliard, MIT, IMG Academy, King's College London, and Project Zero, a research center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.



Neuberger Berman, CF Alba, Dubai Holding and other leading global investors now join EQT and CPP Investments to further strengthen Nord Anglia's position as a sophisticated, globally integrated premium education group. With a commitment to supporting both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the Consortium ensures Nord Anglia remains well-positioned for continued innovation, expansion, and leadership in the evolving global education landscape.



Jean Eric Salata, Chairperson of EQT Asia and Head of Private Capital Asia, said, "EQT is proud to be a long-term partner to Nord Anglia and to continue supporting its evolution as a world-leading premium education platform. This transaction not only delivers a strong outcome and a successful exit for BPEA Private Equity Fund VI but also marks a defining moment for EQT, as we align with a distinguished group of global investors who share a deep commitment to Nord Anglia's mission. The strength and diversity of this expanded shareholder base will reinforce the company's long-term stability, provide additional strategic capital, and unlock new opportunities for innovation. We look forward to this next chapter and to seeing Nord Anglia continue to set new benchmarks in academic excellence and global impact."



Jack Hennessy, Partner at EQT Private Equity, said, "Nord Anglia is an outstanding institution that has set new standards for excellence in global private education. For more than 16 years, we've worked closely with the company's exceptional management team to expand its reach and elevate its academic offering. With the completion of this transaction, we are excited to continue this journey with Neuberger Berman, CPP Investments, CF Alba, Dubai Holding and a world-class group of long-term institutional investors, ensuring Nord Anglia is well-positioned for its next stage of growth."



Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, added, "We are delighted to partner with some of the world's most respected investors, who share our commitment to educational excellence. EQT has been an exceptional partner over the years, helping to strengthen our academic programs, invest in research and innovation, and expand our family of schools globally. With the support of our investor group, we are excited about the future and the opportunities this will create to further improve students' outcomes."



EQT is investing in Nord Anglia through its BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.



