Customer Session to Spotlight Radiant Logic's ability to eliminate risky identity blind spots and improve an organization's security posture

Radiant Logic, the Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) leader, today announced that it will be providing live demonstrations of the company's Identity Data Observability solution at the Gartner Identity Access Management (IAM) Summit in London, March 24-25. At Radiant Logic's Booth 105, users can see firsthand how the company's Identity Data Observability solution can help organizations gain complete visibility and control across their entire identity landscape, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, for instant threat detection and proactive risk management.

Radiant Logic's Identity Observability solution, powered by the first Real-Time Data Lake for identity data, provides 360° continuously streaming visibility into identity infrastructures. This innovative approach enables organizations to access an intuitive map of their entire identity infrastructure, allowing for continuous identity hygiene assessments and more accurate risk assessments, as opposed to conventional identity data snapshots that rely on time-delayed batch processing.

"Our Identity Data Observability solution builds on top of our identity data management and analytics capabilities, to proactively identify and remediate identity security gaps, reducing the attack surface and enabling rapid response to emerging threats," said Dr. John Pritchard, CEO, Radiant Logic. "We're looking forward to demonstrating how this solution transforms raw identity data into actionable security insights for both human and non-human entities, enhancing threat detection, compliance, and risk management in real-time."

Attendees are also invited to join a speaking session titled "How Identity Analytics Eliminates Blind Spots Improves Service Account Management," featuring Rob Civitello, Senior Director of Identity and Access Management at Alight Solutions. The session will take place on March 24 from 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM GMT. Civitello will share Alight Solutions' experience partnering with Radiant Logic and an IGA provider to eliminate service account blind spots, enrich identity data, and improve security posture.

For more information about Radiant Logic's presence at Gartner IAM London or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit https://www.radiantlogic.com/resources/events-webinars/gartner-iam-uk-2025/

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), unifies, analyzes, and secures an organization's entire identity ecosystem in real-time.

RadiantOne is the only data-driven platform that delivers identity hygiene at scale through the combination of identity data management, advanced analytics, and real-time observability. By serving as the foundation of an organization's IAM program, RadiantOne unifies 100% of identity data-including legacy systems, cloud platforms, and machine identities-into a single authoritative source of truth. The platform also provides 360º observability with real-time risk assessments and leverages AI-powered remediation workflows to transform insights into actionable security outcomes.

We are trusted by the world's largest commercial and government organizations, to help them achieve measurable identity security improvements such as faster threat detection, streamlined compliance reporting, and reduced operational inefficiencies. Learn more at radiantlogic.com.

About the Gartner Identity Access Management Summit 2025

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on identity and access technologies and strategies at the Gartner Identity Access Management Summits taking place March 24-25 in London and December 8-10 in Grapevine. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerIAM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320282944/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Sydney Drayton

Stealth PR

Sydney@stealth-pr.com

Gartner Contacts

Public Relations Contact

Laurence Goasduff

Director PR EMEA and India

Laurence.Goasduff@Gartner.com

Mobile: +33 6 45 29 03 49

Exhibitor Contact

Sophie Ford

Client Success Partner

Sophie.Ford@Gartner.com

Mobile: 44 7561872739