Omada Recognized for Excellence in the 21st Annual 2025 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), is honored to be named a winner in the 21st Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity. This prestigious award highlights Omada for its groundbreaking contributions to digital security, innovation in threat defense and commitment to cybersecurity solutions. View the full list of 2025 winners here.

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, AI-driven defense, data privacy, zero-trust architecture, compliance and other cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations that safeguard digital ecosystems worldwide.

Omada Identity Cloud provides the agility and scalability you need to manage the most complex identity workflows using the latest technology that is intelligent, intuitive, efficient and modern. With a focus on automation and user-centric design, Omada reduces manual tasks and enhances operational efficiency, ensuring that organizations can easily enforce security policies, comply with regulations and manage user access at scale. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven decision-making and role-based access control (RBAC), Omada enables businesses to achieve stronger security, better compliance, and improved user experiences-without the complexities traditionally associated with identity governance.

San Madan, President, Globee Awards, said: "Congratulations to the 2025 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your dedication, innovation and leadership are not only driving cybersecurity forward but also inspiring the industry to reach new heights. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Being recognized by the Globee® Awards is a powerful validation of our commitment to cybersecurity excellence. With over 20 years of experience, we've embedded our best practices framework into our solutions to ensure our customers are live and in production within 90 days. Our team is dedicated to continuous innovation, with a simplified, powerful approach that safeguards organizations against evolving threats. This honor reinforces our mission to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity and drive industry advancements."

About the Judging Process

The 21st Annual Globee Awards for Cybersecurity utilized a data-driven evaluation framework, with an esteemed panel of 2,085+ experts and industry leaders from around the world. This ensures a fair, transparent, and highly competitive selection process, recognizing only the most deserving cybersecurity achievements. View the full list of 2025 judges here.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @globeeawards globeeawards cybersecurity

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

