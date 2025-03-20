ECCO Unveils Chloë Sevigny as the Star of 'Icons That Last'

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The brand taps acclaimed actress and style icon for their Spring/Summer 2025 campaign

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global footwear and leather goods brand ECCO is proud to introduce Chloë Sevigny as its latest campaign star. As the face of the new 'Icons that Last' campaign, Sevigny puts her own distinct, individual take on hero designs from ECCO's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Empowered. Creative. Smart. Strong. Sevigny is renowned for her modern, unique and dynamic approach to fashion, film and TV. She is a leader, not a follower. Just as Sevigny transcends trends, ECCO designs are renowned for their lasting style, with an emphasis on comfort and quality.

''I am thrilled to partner with ECCO on this campaign, there's an authenticity to the brand I admire - it's unpretentious and effortless. I love how ECCO pays as much attention to how things feel as how they look. True style to me means having the freedom to express myself and live uninhibited, which is something I always feel when I wear ECCO." - Chloë Sevigny.

It is this trailblazing spirit that Sevigny brings to 'Icons that Last', a campaign that inspires women to express themselves and reach their potential. Shot by photographer Brianna Capozzi at a stark, brutalist villa in Los Angeles, Sevigny puts a personal spin on ECCO designs. She wears the athletic ECCO BIOM® C-TRAIL sneakers, minimal ECCO SCULPTED ALBA sandals and the pared-back ECCO POT bag, in her own distinct way. Chloë is also seen wearing a new season's take on the ECCO BIOM® C-TRAIL ballerinas, designed in collaboration with ECCO's long-term creative partner Natacha Ramsay-Levi - a style Sevigny has previously been spotted in off-duty around New York.

Further ECCO icons to note in the Spring/Summer 2025 collection include the ECCO SCULPTED ALBA 65, block-heeled sandals that utilise ECCO's Fluidform Direct PU injection technology, designed to support natural movement and provide all-day comfort. There are also the perfectly simple ECCO MARGOT ballet pumps and a functional bag offering. The ECCO PINCH crossbody and ECCO's take on a classic, the HOBO in black and pink.

Harnessing ECCO's bold fusion of style and comfort, practicality and polish, all the styles in the collection are designed to keep pace with modern life. These are shoes made for women who always do, and wear, things their own way.

The Spring/Summer 2025 women's collection is available from March 20 at select stores and ecco.com.

