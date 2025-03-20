PU Prime Strengthens Global Presence at IBA Convention 2025 in Germany

PU Prime is proud to announce the successful completion of the IBA Convention 2025, held at the prestigious Congress Centrum Stadtgarten in Germany. The event brought together over 400 participants, including industry professionals, thought leaders, and financial experts, reaffirming PU Prime's influence in the global financial and affiliate trading sectors.

As a cornerstone event in the industry, the International Building Academy (IBA) Convention continues to provide a platform for collaboration, innovation, and financial market expertise. This year's event focused on empowering traders and affiliates, with discussions covering market expansion, the role of technology in trading and affiliate marketing, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

One of the key highlights was a keynote speech by Steven Galt, an industry expert and experienced affiliate from PU Prime. Galt shared valuable insights into affiliate marketing strategies and business opportunities in Germany, emphasizing adaptability, innovation, and growth opportunities for affiliates. His speech resonated with industry professionals looking to expand their market reach and enhance profitability.

In addition to the keynote, the event featured panel discussions and breakout sessions on financial trading, emerging trends, and business expansion strategies. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking conversations, exchanged expertise, and built valuable industry connections.

PU Prime extends its gratitude to all participants, speakers, and organizers for their contributions in making the IBA Convention 2025 a resounding success. As a leader in the financial sector, PU Prime remains committed to driving innovation, supporting affiliates, and delivering world-class trading experiences through platforms such as the PU Prime App , MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 .

For more information about the event, please refer to our article on PU Prime's Newsroom .

For media inquiries, reach out to media@puprime.com.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 120 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders. Discover PU Prime's latest promotions and join us for a fruitful trading journey today.

Company Information

Organization:

PU Prime Contact

Person Name: Qianyi Hong

Website: https://www.puprime.com/

Email: media@puprime.com

SOURCE: PU Prime

