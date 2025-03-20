Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
[20.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.03.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,486,600.00
|EUR
|0
|119,639,467.67
|9.5814
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.03.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|970,460.78
|96.2759
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|19.03.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,563,171.71
|110.1992
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.03.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,261,008.09
|116.7686
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.03.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|50,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,779,404.36
|113.5979
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.03.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,099,358.54
|107.8294
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.03.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,462,827.91
|97.5479
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|19.03.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|27,128.00
|USD
|23,715.0000
|296,807.05
|10.941
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|19.03.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,889,352.00
|GBP
|0
|18,873,138.92
|9.9892
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|19.03.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,402,096.12
|11.1172
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|19.03.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|401,173,172.67
|107.8409
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|19.03.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,439,609.91
|10.082
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|19.03.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,481,357.29
|10.7396
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.03.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,147,541.00
|SEK
|0
|12,120,427.76
|10.5621
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|19.03.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|300,401.18
|10.7324
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|19.03.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,450,796.96
|10.4889
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|19.03.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,937,674,140.04
|102.5224
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|19.03.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,828,961.16
|11.1842
