OCTO TELEMATICS SpA: DallBogg announces collaboration with OCTO Telematics

A Strategic Partnership to Support Expansion in the Italian Market

ROME, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallBogg, the leading Bulgarian company in the auto insurance sector, is proud to announce a new collaboration with OCTO, a global leader in advanced telematics solutions and data analytics services for the insurance and automotive industries.

This partnership represents a strategic step for DallBogg, which operates across Europe and is represented in Italy by IPA (Insurance Placement Agency), in the digitization of its insurance offerings and services for policyholders.

Thanks to OCTO's expertise, developed over more than 20 years of experience, and its innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence - through which it has created advanced algorithms for crash detection and claims management - the collaboration will allow DallBogg to optimize claims handling, improving both efficiency and accuracy in the process.

Specifically, it will:

Provide faster and more efficient service to end customers: with real-time notifications and a streamlined claims process.

with real-time notifications and a streamlined claims process. Enhance accuracy in accident assessment: by analyzing objective data on crash dynamics, such as speed, impact, and location.

by analyzing objective data on crash dynamics, such as speed, impact, and location. Optimize claims management processes: by automating verifications and reducing processing times.



"This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to offer our customers innovative insurance solutions based on concrete data. The integration of telematics into our business model allows us to improve safety, efficiency, and transparency in the insurance sector." says, Todor Todorinski, Executive Director of DallBogg

"We are very pleased to collaborate with DallBogg in their expansion and digitalization journey. We leverage our capabilities to enable our insurance clients to operate more efficiently and achieve better financial results. We will continue to drive innovation using artificial intelligence and machine learning, reinforcing our ability to deliver effective and valuable solutions for our partners." says, Corrado Sciolla, OCTO Group CEO.

ABOUT DALLBOGG

The undisputed leader-to-be in general insurance on the Balkans operating in 6 EU markets (Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Romania, Spain, Poland) and licensed in 17 new EU markets by midyear 2025.

DallBogg: Life & Health Inc. was established in 2008 as an insurance company, initially offering voluntary health insurances only, and for 5 years reached the leading position in this rather small line of business with total national pool of Euro 20-25 million. In 2013 DallBogg expanded its product range, increased the capital position and obtained extended license for 10 new classes of insurance such as motor, P&C etc. commencing operation in mid 2014.

DallBogg operates in Italy under the Freedom of Services EU Directive, in collaboration with INSURANCE PLACEMENT AGENCY

About OCTO

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that allow us to support our clients in seizing opportunities driven by smart mobility and digital transformation.

With an innovative approach based on Artificial Intelligence, we have developed advanced algorithms for crash detection, driver behavior analysis, claims management, and consumption optimization. These solutions enable us to meet the needs of key markets such as insurance and mobility, with a strong focus on modularity and customization.

Our scalable and modular data analytics platform delivers solutions for the Insurtech and mobility markets, helping our partner companies transform the way they manage and grow their business.

Moreover, our clear ESG strategy guides our market proposition, fostering the development of solutions increasingly geared towards energy transition and data-driven urban planning.

OCTO currently serves over 6 million connected users and holds the world's largest telematics database, featuring 610 billion kilometers of driving data and over 525,000 certified claims. octotelematics.com

OCTO Media Contact

Adriana Zambon

press@octotelematics.com

Phone +39 339.3995640