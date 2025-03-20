Barclays today announces the appointment of Kieran Whitty as Co-Head of Healthcare EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), working alongside Sid Chhibbar, Co-Head of Healthcare EMEA.

This appointment reflects Barclays' effort to continue its growth in the UK and Continental Europe, which is a key focus for Barclays investment bank.

Kieran joins Barclays from Bank of America where he spent 18 years, most recently as a Managing Director in the EMEA Healthcare team. He has a strong track record advising clients, with extensive experience and connections across the healthcare sector, specifically in the healthcare services and medtech space, working with corporates and sponsors. He recently advised PureHealth on its acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group and Nordic Capital on its exit from Sunrise Medical.

Kieran will work alongside Sid Chhibbar, who joined Barclays in 2015 and advises corporates and financial sponsors across the healthcare sector with a focus on Pharma and Pharma Services.

"Kieran's extensive industry expertise and his proven track record in helping clients will be hugely complementary to our already strong healthcare practice," said Richard Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare and Real Estate. "We are delighted to be able to provide clients with expanded capabilities to support their growth."

"Kieran's appointment demonstrates our continued investment in senior talent and our commitment to helping clients," said Alisdair Gayne, Co-Head of Investment Banking, EMEA. "It underlines the investment in our EMEA franchise to deepen relationships with our clients, whilst driving growth and delivering returns for our shareholders."

Kieran joins in June and will be based in London, reporting to Richard Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare and Real Estate Investment Banking.

