Versameb AG Announces Grant of First Patent in China for "Signal Peptide with Heterologous Protein"

BASEL, Switzerland, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a clinical stage company focused on transforming RNA therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs, today announced the issuance of the Notice of Allowance of first Composition of Matter patent in China for its innovative signal peptide technology. This achievement represents a significant milestone in Versameb's mission to advance RNA-based therapeutics and expand its intellectual property portfolio globally.

The newly allowed patent application encompasses the proprietary technology of using signal peptides to enhance the delivery and expression of heterologous proteins, which can be applied across various therapeutic areas. This breakthrough technology is part of Versameb's VERSagile platform, designed to optimize the potency and efficacy of RNA therapeutics. Notably, this technology is used in Versameb's lead compound VMB-100, currently under development for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

"We are thrilled to receive this patent in China, which highlights the innovative nature of our technology and strengthens our position in the rapidly evolving field of RNA therapeutics," said Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer of Versameb AG. "This patent is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in developing cutting-edge solutions to address unmet medical needs. We look forward to leveraging this technology to advance our pipeline and bring new therapies to patients worldwide."

The granting of this patent in China marks a significant step forward for Versameb as it continues to expand its global footprint and protect its innovative technologies. The company remains committed to advancing its research and development efforts to bring transformative RNA-based therapies to market.

About VMB-100

VMB-100 is an intramuscular mRNA treatment encoding human IGF-1, aimed at treating stress urinary incontinence (SUI). It shows promise for sustained muscle regeneration after short-term use. Preclinical studies revealed that VMB-100 boosts IGF-1 expression in human muscle cells and accelerates urinary sphincter muscle regeneration in animal SUI models. The FDA recently cleared the IND application for VMB-100, and Versameb is currently planning a Phase 2a dose-ascending study for moderate SUI in women, scheduled for 2025.

About Stress Urinary Incontinence

Stress urinary incontinence is a common condition among women, characterized by the involuntary leakage of urine during physical activities due to a weakened urinary sphincter muscle. SUI is the most common form of urinary incontinence, affecting 86% of incontinent women. Overall, it is estimated that more than 30% of adult women worldwide suffer from SUI.

Despite its widespread prevalence, there are currently no approved pharmacological therapies for SUI available in the United States. Current standard of care protocol includes short-term solutions like pelvic floor therapy or a highly invasive surgical procedure in which a sling is permanently implanted into the urethra or bladder neck.

About Versameb AG

Versameb AG is a privately held biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics. Founded in Basel in 2018, Versameb is led by a team of experienced scientists and leaders with proven expertise in drug discovery and development, from lab bench to patient. Versameb's proprietary technology platform, VERSagile, optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts. This unique technology enables the modulation of protein expression and allows for the simultaneous interaction with multiple therapeutic targets within a single molecular construct, as well as precise cellular targeting. The pipeline includes lead candidate programs in urology, solid tumors and rare diseases. Versameb aims to complete its first in-human proof-of-concept clinical study and is committed to advancing its platform. For more information about Versameb, please visit the website at www.versameb.com and follow on LinkedIn.

