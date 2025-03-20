



MANILA, Mar 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Union Bank of the Philippines has been awarded with the Best Wealth Management Bank in the Philippines at the 2025 Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards, held in February by The Asian Banker. A testament to its strategic vision, innovative wealth solutions, and unwavering commitment to financial excellence, this accolade underscores UnionBank's success in redefining the wealth management landscape through digital innovation, strategic acquisitions, and customer-centric investment solutions.Setting a New Benchmark in Wealth Management"UnionBank has strengthened its affluent banking proposition by seamlessly integrating the acquired Citi wealth business, further enhancing its ability to serve a diverse spectrum of wealth clients. From emerging affluent individuals to high-net-worth investors, the bank has introduced a transformative approach to wealth management, providing tailored solutions that cater to clients' evolving financial needs," read The Asian Banker's citation at the Awards, held this year in Tokyo, Japan."For its successful integration of acquired expertise, relentless commitment to financial innovation, and dedication to delivering sophisticated wealth solutions, UnionBank is honored with the title of Best Wealth Management Bank in the Philippines. This recognition reflects the bank's mission to empower Filipinos in achieving their financial goals through world-class wealth management services."Introducing Elite and Access: A New Era in Wealth SolutionsA key milestone in UnionBank's wealth management evolution is the launch of Elite and Access, two pioneering programs designed to provide tiered wealth solutions:* Access is tailored for emerging affluent clients, offering seamless digital wealth tools and an extensive suite of investment products.* Elite is designed for high-net-worth investors, delivering bespoke financial planning, exclusive global investment opportunities, and dedicated relationship management.These programs redefine financial accessibility and personalization, ensuring that clients receive the right level of support, expertise, and product offerings based on their financial standing and aspirations."We thank The Asian Banker for recognizing our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, our clients. At UnionBank wealth management is about building trust, securing futures, and creating opportunities," said UnionBank Wealth & Brokerage Head and Board Director of UB Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI), Therese Chan."The strategies we craft and solutions we provide are driven by our dedication to helping our clients achieve their financial goals. We remain committed to setting new standards in wealth management and empowering more people to build a stronger financial future," continued Ms Chan.UnionBank's ability to serve a diverse spectrum of wealth clients is further bolstered by its world-class Wealth Center, which was unveiled to the media on the same day it received the prestigious Asian Banker Award.Digital Innovation Meets Global Investment AccessUnionBank continues to lead the industry with its enhanced digital wealth platform, allowing clients to diversify their portfolios with global investment products - without the need for offshore accounts. This innovation ensures that clients can securely access a world of investment opportunities from the convenience of a seamless, digital-first banking experience.By blending leading-edge technology with highly personalized advisory services, UnionBank has solidified its position as the preferred financial partner for wealth clients across the Philippines. The bank's dedication to innovation, accessibility, and global investment integration has set a new gold standard in the country's wealth management sector.As UnionBank continues to drive financial excellence and innovation, it remains steadfast in its vision to elevate wealth management in the Philippines paving the way for a smarter, more inclusive financial future to help clients build, grow, and protect their wealth.To learn more about UnionBank Elite, visit www.unionbankph.com/wealth/elite or email ubwealth@unionbankph.com.Source: Union Bank of the PhilippinesCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.