Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a drone-based airborne, high resolution, magnetic survey has been completed at its Eldorado property in Eastern Oregon.

The strong correlation between highly mineralized drill holes and reduced magnetic signatures in the diorite suggests that this high-resolution 3D magnetic survey will be a valuable tool to assist in accurately defining drill targets together with the IP survey and detailed mapping that was already completed this winter. It is important to note that only a small area of the property has been explored in detail to date, with the Company looking to increase the size and scope of the gold mineralization substantially in 2025.

The survey was conducted by Zonge International Inc. and was designed to further refine the understanding of mineralized structures at Eldorado and delineate additional property-wide exploration targets through detailed 3D modelling of the new magnetic data. Results are expected in the coming weeks and will be released when available.

2025 RC Drill Program

The initial 2025 RC drill program will be commencing in the next few weeks now that weather conditions at the site are more favorable. We are confident that Boart Longyear, as drill contractor, will bring experience and efficiencies to the 2025 program.

This program is a follow-up to our 2024 three-hole core drilling program which included the following results:

Hole EC-01 returned 2.01 g/t Au over 288.34m from surface including 3.07 g/t Au over 175.26m (see press release dated December 9, 2024)

from surface including (see press release dated December 9, 2024) Hole EC-02 intersected 156 meters that assayed 0.501 g/t gold including 32 meters of 0.94 g/t gold (see press release dated February 28, 2025)

including (see press release dated February 28, 2025) Hole EC-03 intersected 154 meters of 0.8 g/t gold, including 13.7 meters that assayed 3.02 g/t gold and 12.2 meters containing 2.57 g/t gold (see press release dated February 28, 2025)

The Company has also secured Paragon Geochemical to assay the upcoming drill holes in an effort to streamline the process from the site to the assay laboratory and expedite assay turnaround times which will help guide our initial drill program.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver mineralization within North America. The Company currently holds interests in Nevada, and eastern Oregon, USA.

Provenance is also active on social media and invites investors to follow us on X to stay up to date with our latest news and developments:

https://x.com/ProvenanceGold

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Safe Harbor Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245389

SOURCE: Provenance Gold Corp.