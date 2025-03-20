In the country's 16th renewable energy procurement exercise, the lowest bid came in at €0. 07199/kWh and was offered for a 2. 7 MW solar facility in the province of Ancona, central Italy. From pv magazine Italy Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 366. 9 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 16th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size. The GSE awarded 278. 5 MW of solar capacity across 53 locations and 2 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 88. 4 MW. The PV projects range in size from 1. 7 MW to 40 MW. Developers offered ...

