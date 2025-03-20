Storage deployment in the United States grew across all segments and is forecast to grow another 25% in 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie. From ESS News cross all segments, including residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale, energy storage had year-over-year deployment growth in 2024. "The energy storage industry has quickly scaled to meet the moment and deliver reliability and cost-savings for American communities, serving a critical role in firming and balancing low-cost renewables and enhancing the efficiency of thermal power plants," said American Clean Power vice president ...

