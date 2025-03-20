Autel Europe and the Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN) are organizing the MCS Controller Testival Europe 2025, scheduled for April 1-2, 2025, at Autel's Spanish office in Barcelona. This event will bring together industry leaders, technology providers, and key stakeholders to test and validate the next generation of Megawatt Charging System (MCS) controllers, contributing to the advancement of high-power charging for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The first-ever MCS Controller Testival organized by CharIN will unite key industry players, including SECC and EVSS (Supply Equipment Communication Controller and Electric Vehicle Communication Controller), to rigorously evaluate and enhance the interoperability of MCS controllers. This event marks a significant step in advancing high-power charging solutions for heavy-duty electric vehicles, ensuring they become faster, more efficient, and highly reliable.

Throughout the event, experts will conduct interoperability tests by pairing EVCC and SECC MCS controllers from different companies in controlled test scenarios. These evaluations will confirm compliance with industry standards and facilitate seamless integration into existing charging infrastructures. Live testing sessions will focus on key performance aspects, such as electrical efficiency, thermal management, and mechanical compatibility, accelerating the widespread adoption of MCS technology worldwide.

"Hosting this event at our Autel Spain office reinforces our commitment to advancing high-power EV charging solutions and fostering an open, standardized charging ecosystem," said Andreas Lastei,VP Sales Marketing at Autel Energy Europe. "By collaborating with CharIN, we are taking a major step in shaping the future of megawatt charging for commercial and heavy-duty EVs."

"The MCS Controller Testival is a crucial milestone in the development of megawatt charging technology," added Michael Keller, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of CharIN e. V. and CEO of CharIN Academy. "Through hands-on interoperability testing, we are ensuring that the MCS standard meets the highest performance and reliability expectations required by the industry. So this will also lead to a broad usage in other industries such as marine, mining and aviation."

Testing companies onsite will be: Advantics, Autel, Bosch, BTC Power, Chargebyte, MAN, Keysight, Ekoenergetyka, Kempower, Power Electronics, Vector Informatik, Watt Well. The event will be sponsored by bp, Comemso, Milence and Phoenix Contact.

This event provides a unique opportunity for charging technology providers, system integrators, and industry stakeholders to engage in real-time testing, exchange insights, and drive the development of next-generation EV charging solutions.

For more information and registration details, please visit: CharIN MCS Controller Testival Europe 2025

The Charging Interface Initiative e. V. (CharIN)

CharIN is the largest global association focused on the electrification of all forms of transportation based on the seamless and interoperable charging experience enabled, for example, by the Combined Charging System (CCS), the Megawatt Charging System (MCS), and the North American Charging System (NACS). CharIN represents 300+ leading electric mobility stakeholders from the entire EV charging value chain. It is open to all interested parties and has offices in Germany, Singapore, UAE, Brazil, Australia/New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Korea, India, Japan, China, and the US. Please find more information at www.charin.global.

Autel Energy Europe

Autel Energy Europe is a leading provider of innovative EV charging solutions, offering a full range of high-performance AC and DC chargers. With a strong presence in 22 European countries, Autel focuses on cutting-edge technology, reliability, and sustainability. The company collaborates with key industry partners to drive the future of e-mobility across Europe. Please find more information at: https://autelenergy.eu/

