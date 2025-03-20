The Challenge: Fragmented Communication Across Locations

Morningmate announced that JS Holdings, a leading Korea-based F&B franchise group, has revolutionized its communication and collaboration between headquarters and local stores by adopting its AI-powered team collaboration platform. Since implementing Morningmate, JS Holdings has reported a 30% increase in operational efficiency, streamlining workflows across multiple locations.

With a rapidly expanding global presence, JS Holdings faced challenges coordinating tasks, sharing updates, and maintaining real-time communication between its corporate offices and franchise stores. Traditional messaging apps and emails often led to delays, miscommunications, and inefficiencies, impacting store operations. Seeking a more structured, intuitive, and scalable solution, JS Holdings turned to Morningmate.

The Solution: AI-Powered Collaboration Tailored for F&B Teams

As an all-in-one collaboration platform, Morningmate enables franchise teams to seamlessly manage tasks, track progress, share documents, and communicate effortlessly-all in one centralized workspace. Its deep integration with Google Workspace, real-time messaging, AI-powered automation, and mobile-friendly design has empowered both HQ and store managers to reduce administrative burdens, respond faster to issues, and focus on delivering better customer service

"Before Morningmate, we relied on fragmented communication tools, which made it difficult to keep track of important updates," said a JS Holdings representative. "Now, we have a clear, structured workflow that connects our teams in real-time, ensuring our operations run smoothly and efficiently."

Achieving 30% Efficiency Gains with Streamlined Operations

By leveraging Morningmate's AI-driven collaboration tools, JS Holdings has eliminated bottlenecks in internal communication, improved task management, and optimized store operations, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in the F&B franchise industry. As a result, franchisees and store managers can focus more on growth and customer satisfaction rather than struggling with operational inefficiencies

Beyond F&B: Unlocking New Potential for Multi-Location Businesses

With Morningmate, businesses beyond F&B-including retail chains, hospitality brands, and multi-location enterprises-can benefit from the same enhanced teamwork, structured workflows, and seamless cross-team collaboration that helped JS Holdings achieve a 30% productivity boost

Future-Proof Your Team Collaboration with Morningmate

For businesses looking to scale smarter, cut operational inefficiencies, and strengthen team collaboration, Morningmate is the game-changer.

For more details, please visit morningmate.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320113654/en/

Contacts:

Morningmate

Jay Lee

jay@morningmate.com