A Happy Mouth Is a Happy Mind: FDI World Dental Federation features new song to raise awareness of the link between oral health and mental well-being.

GENEVA, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How does oral health affect mental well-being? This World Oral Health Day (WOHD), the FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) aims to answer that question with a catchy new song, now available on all streaming platforms. The song invites people worldwide to sing along and raise awareness about the powerful connection between oral health and mental well-being.

The WOHD campaign continues its three-year "A Happy Mouth Is..." theme, shifting from the mouth-body connection in 2024 to the mouth-mind connection in 2025, encapsulated in the tagline, "A Happy Mouth Is a Happy Mind." This year's theme emphasizes that caring for the oral cavity not only supports overall health but also boosts self-esteem, enhances confidence, and improves quality of life.

The heart of the campaign is its lively new anthem and an accompanying video, featuring Toothie, FDI's beloved oral health mascot. The song is designed to inspire people worldwide-from individuals to communities and policymakers-to prioritize oral health. After all, everyone deserves a healthy mouth, free from oral disease.

"Oral health is a right, not a privilege," says FDI President Dr Greg Chadwick. "Yet, for many people around the world, access to essential dental care remains out of reach. Despite progress, oral health inequalities persist globally. Many underprivileged communities and vulnerable groups face significant barriers to accessing affordable, quality dental care, leaving them at greater risk of preventable diseases. As oral health is a key pillar of universal health coverage, FDI continues to advocate for comprehensive and inclusive healthcare policies.'

In this context, WOHD serves as a powerful opportunity to unite and amplify voices, urging governments to take decisive action.

"That is why we are incredibly proud to partner with organizations like Haleon, Dentsply Sirona, Solventum, and Smile Train," continues Dr Chadwick. "Through these collaborations, we extend our reach, raise awareness, and empower individuals to take control of their oral health. Together, we can reduce the global burden of oral disease and improve access to quality oral health."

This year, FDI has also launched a Call for Stories, inviting people from around the world to share personal and community experiences or initiatives about how oral health has transformed their lives. Leading by example, partners have started sharing theirs.

'It is by amplifying real voices that we aim to inspire action and drive meaningful change. Because at the end of the day, it's by hearing those stories that we can connect with people and enact meaningful change," says Dr Anna Lella, WOHD Working Group Chair.

This World Oral Health Day, let's unite, take action, and spread the message that oral health matters. Share the song, share your story, and help us create a world where everyone can enjoy the benefits of a happy, healthy mouth.

