EyeYon Medical: EndoArt Inventor Dr. Ofer Daphna to Deliver Keynote Lecture at World Cornea Congress 2025

NES ZIONA, Israel, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeYon Medical, a global leader in innovative corneal implant solutions, is proud to announce that Dr. Ofer Daphna, the inventor of EndoArt®, will deliver an invited keynote lecture at the prestigious World Cornea Congress (WCC) 2025 in Washington, D.C., this weekend. Dr. Daphna will present a decade of groundbreaking development behind EndoArt and share insights from the successful treatment of 500 patients, with nearly six (6) years of follow-up data.

EndoArt, the world's first artificial endothelial implant, has revolutionized the management of corneal edema, offering an alternative to traditional corneal transplants. With a staggering global demand, for every available donor cornea, approximately 70 patients are waiting for transplantation, underscoring the urgent need for innovative solutions like EndoArt. Dr. Daphna's lecture will highlight the technological evolution of EndoArt, clinical advancements, and the profound impact on patient outcomes worldwide. With a focus on long-term efficacy and global adoption, the session is expected to be a key highlight of WCC 2025.

As one of the most prestigious conferences in the field, WCC attracts top-tier professionals and best practices, fostering collaboration and innovation in corneal care. This milestone presentation reinforces EyeYon Medical's commitment to transforming corneal care and expanding accessibility to innovative treatments worldwide.

This keynote lecture comes at a pivotal moment in ophthalmology, as the field continues to embrace cutting-edge solutions for corneal diseases. With the growing demand for innovative, EndoArt stands at the forefront of this transformation, providing hope to thousands of patients worldwide. More than just an innovative concept in clinical settings, EndoArt is a commercially available product that is actively used in real-world practice, demonstrating its impact and reliability. Dr. Daphna's presentation will not only showcase the evolution of EndoArt but also explore its expanding clinical applications and future potential in reshaping corneal care.

