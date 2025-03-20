

Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882



Reason for the research: Jahresbericht 2024

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 20.03.2025

Target price: EUR14,20

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



Zusammenfassung:

Die geprüften Jahresergebnisse für 2024 entsprachen den in der vergangenen Woche veröffentlichten vorläufigen Zahlen, und das Unternehmen gab ein umfassendes Update zur operativen Leistung im vierten Quartal sowie zur Marktdynamik, die sich auf seine Kernstandorte in Deutschland und London auswirkt. Der Tenor des Managements blieb zuversichtlich, was die Aussichten für weiteres Ertrags- und auch Bewertungswachstum angeht, da letzteres nun die Wende geschafft hat. Das Management geht davon aus, dass der FFO 1 im Jahr 2025 das Vorjahresergebnis übertreffen wird, und verweist auf das beständige operative Aufwärtspotenzial als Dreh- und Angelpunkt. Die Guidance für 2025 basiert auf einer Annahme von ~3,5% LFL-Mietwachstum. Wir haben unsere Prognosen für 2025 angepasst, um die Q4-Performance zu berücksichtigen und streben einen FFO 1 von EUR190 Mio. an---in der Mitte der FFO-Prognose (EUR185 Mio. bis EUR195 Mio.). Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR14,20 (zuvor: EUR14,40).

Abstract:

Full year audited 2024 results were in line with prelims published last week, and the company gave a full update on the Q4 operational performance as well as market dynamics impacting its core locations in Germany and London. Management's tenor remained upbeat about prospects for further earnings and also valuation growth, now that the latter has turned the corner. Management look for 2025 FFO 1 to top the prior year comp and point at the consistent operational upside as the fulcrum. The 2025 guide is anchored by a ~3.5% LFL rental growth assumption. We have tweaked our 2025 forecasts to account for the Q4 performance and target FFO 1 of EUR190m---the midpoint of the FFO guidance (EUR185m to EUR195m). We remain Buy-rated on GCP with a EUR14.2 TP (old: EUR14.4).



