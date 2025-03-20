Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on H&T (HAT): 2024 results: reasons to be cheerful 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 H&T's 2024 results were reassuringly in line with expectations, delivering 10% PBT growth, with the pledge book capital value up 26%, retail sales up 27% and forex profits up 11%. The outlook remains positive, with i) strong demand in the core pawnbroking business where H&T is taking share and may have increasing acquisition opportunities, ii) consumer trends favouring its multi-channel, value-for-money, new and used product retail offering, iii) an expanding range of currencies helping forex growth, iv) a continued high gold price, and v) growth in store numbers helping all product lines. Economies of increasing scale will help mitigate cost growth that is outside management control. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/hat-2024-results-reasons-to-be-cheerful-1-2-3-4-and-5/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

