The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market, following the announcement of a potential reverse takeover, with effect from start of trading today 20 March 2025:
File Forge Technology PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: FILE
ISIN: GB00BMCD8M81
