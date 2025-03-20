DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Fafrees proudly presents the F700 Series, featuring the F700M and F700W-two premium city e-bikes designed for urban riders seeking efficiency, comfort, and modern aesthetics. Combining lightweight construction, intelligent features, and top-tier components, the F700 Series deliver a seamless and comfortable riding experience.
Ride with Confidence and Control
Shimano CUES 9-Speed Gearing: The Shimano CUES 9-speed system allows riders to smoothly adjust to different terrains, providing greater flexibility and control. Whether on steep inclines or flat roads, shifting gears is effortless and precise.
Hydraulic Disc Brakes: For enhanced safety, the F700 series are equipped with high-performance hydraulic disc brakes, delivering quick and responsive braking in all weather conditions.
Designed for Urban Mobility and Safety
The F700 Series are more than just an e-bike-it's a smart, stylish, and powerful companion for modern city life. With its cutting-edge features, high-quality components, and sleek design, the F700M is a good choice for urban riders seeking comfort, convenience, and performance.
About Fafrees
Redefining Effortless Urban Mobility.
