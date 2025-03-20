Panama plans to launch a renewables auction by late October, with state-run Electric Transmission Co. (ETESA) set to submit tender documents for regulatory approval. The auction aims to secure long-term energy contracts for power distribution companies. From pv magazine LatAm The National Energy Secretariat of Panama issued Resolution No. MIPRE-2025-0009558, directing ETESA to prepare and submit tender documents to the National Public Services Authority (ASEP) for a long-term public bidding process to secure energy contracts for power distribution companies. The measure requires ETESA to submit ...

